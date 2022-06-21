New Orange Line, Red Line Trains Pulled From Service Again

For the second time in just over a month, the MBTA has taken its new Orange Line and Red Line trains off the tracks.

This time, the cars were pulled due to a "battery failure," the MBTA said in a statement Tuesday.

The trains in question were last removed from service on May 19 over a braking issue. The MBTA then said the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution." The vehicles have been back in use for less than a month.

"An out-of-service car experienced a battery failure in the Wellington Yard early yesterday morning," the MBTA said Tuesday. "With safety being the top priority, the MBTA has decided to keep all of the new Orange Line and Red Line cars out of service while vehicle engineers and technicians work to determine the root cause of the failure and implement whatever corrective actions may be necessary."

The MBTA added that it would give an update after its engineering team "completes its work." The agency said there would be no impact on service levels — which have recently been cut on both affected lines, as well as the Blue Line.

After the last time the train cars were pulled, the MBTA said it had found that one bolt in one of the car’s eight braking units had not been properly installed at the manufacturing plant. MBTA vehicle maintenance personnel started a fleet-wide process to verify that each bolt (24 per car, 144 per train) was properly installed.

The MBTA said in a statement that a new Orange Line train experienced a problem with its breaking units and went disabled yesterday at Wellington Station.

As each bolt on a six-car train passes inspection, the train is being returned to passenger service. To this point in the inspection process, the issue has not been found in any other braking units, the MBTA said.

Massachusetts House and Senate leaders are planning a hearing to learn more about how the MBTA operates after the Federal Transit Administration ordered safety upgrades in four areas:

Operating Control Center staffing;

General safety operating procedures;

Delayed critical maintenance; and

Lapses in staff safety certifications.

"The FTA's findings and the MBTA's subsequent service cuts don't inspire any public confidence in our transit system," Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano said in a joint statement. "Since 2015, at his request, Governor Baker has had control of the MBTA. It has since been the Administration’s responsibility to keep up with maintenance and manage an efficient system that customers can rely on. Given the FTA's interim findings and alarming directives, there is an increased need to better understand the agency's shortcomings and help restore public confidence. Therefore, we will work with the Joint Committee on Transportation to conduct such a hearing in the coming weeks."