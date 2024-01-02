New Peaky Blinders spinoff could be set in Boston. Here's what we know

Listen up, Peaky Blinders lovers! It seems as though there are not one but two Peaky Blinders spinoffs in the works for Netflix.

Back in December, Bloomberg reported that one of those spinoffs would be set in Boston during the middle of the 20th century. There were some connections to Boston mentioned in the wildly popular series, like the Solomons working in East Boston. The character of Tommy Shelby points this out in Peaky Blinders season 6, saying to Alfie, “Your uncle. He ran all the narcotics, bootlegging, prostitution, gambling syndicates out of East Boston.” Also, the character of Jack Nelson, who is loosely based on JFK’s father, Joseph Kennedy Sr., is a South Boston crime leader introduced in Peaky Blinders' season 6 who could be referenced or featured in the Peaky Blinders Boston spinoff series.

The other spinoff series will focus on Polly, the matriarch of the criminal Shelby family.

Peaky Blinders launched back in September 2013 and was created by British filmmaker Steven Knight, running for six seasons. Cillian Murphy starred as Thomas “Tommy” Shelby, crime boss of the Peaky Blinders criminal gang that operated in Birmingham in the wake of World War I.

South Boston is no stranger to Hollywood loving it as a backdrop. Good Will Hunting, The Verdict, Black Mass, and The Departed are all set in South Boston. And the character of Ray Donovan is from Southie.

