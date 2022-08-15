How City Leaders Plan to Prepare East Boston, Charlestown for Sea Level Rise

The City of Boston released Friday a new report that outlines plans to boost coastal resilience to flooding, focusing on parts of East Boston and Charlestown.

The newly-released report take a closer look at the coastal flood risk in the two neighborhoods, options to mitigate that risk and timelines to implement possible solutions in an effort to guide the developments of flood protection projects in the future. The city has now completed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.

The Coastal Resilience Solutions for East Boston and Charlestown (Phase II) focuses in particular on the risks associated with sea level rise and storm surge, proposing ways to respond while also providing additional resources to community members. Proposed projects that the plan outlines include landscaped berms, elevating parts of the Harborwalk and raising roads to protect critical infrastructure.

"Climate adaptation presents an opportunity to create a resilient, climate-ready waterfront that advances priorities for open space, mobility, affordable housing, social and racial equity, and natural resource conservation,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a news release. "This report lays out a community-driven vision for Boston’s coastline to be resilient, accessible, and protected."

The new report is the latest part of the city's ongoing push to prepare for climate change impacts. Climate Ready Boston features specific mitigation tactics for neighborhoods across the city, addressing everything from increasing heat to flood barriers.

"Building climate resilient communities requires an understanding of the deep impact climate change will have on our neighborhoods," District 6 City Councilor and Chair of the Environmental Justice, Resiliency & Parks Committee Kendra Lara said. "This project assesses the immediate concerns brought to our attention by the Climate Ready Boston report and presents necessary long-term solutions. This is a bold step toward protecting residents of Boston and promoting environmental sustainability."