Local

Massachusetts

New Restaurant Guidelines in Mass. Begin Monday

Massachusetts restaurants will now expand seating from six to 10 people. Bar seating will also reopen for restaurants.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Shutterstock

Restaurants in Massachusetts will be able to expand seating from six to 10 people and open bar seating starting on Monday, September 28th. 

Gov. Charlie Baker made the announcement last week. The new guidelines apply to both indoor and outdoor seating. Tables must be six feet apart. Customers must wear a face covering at all times, unless seated at a table. 

Governor Charlie Baker announced that bar seating will be allowed, and up to 10 customers per table.

Local

Vermont 28 mins ago

Vt. Planetarium Plans First Big Expansion in 125 Years

1 hour ago

Black Leaders: Lawmakers Must OK Police Accountability Bill

Massachusetts has a low positivity rate of below one percent, which allowed for the new regulations and expanded seating to take foot. However, bar patrons must remain seated at the bar and must order food.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday that Boston will wait on seat expansion. This as Boston’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise. Mayor Walsh says they are reviewing the data and taking precautions to avoid entering the state’s red high-risk map.

Worcester and Framingham also opting out of the new state measures. Worcester says they will keep bar seating closed and keep tables to six people. Framingham officials say the city is considered a “red zone” community. Table limits at restaurants will remain at six people and seating at bars will be closed off. 

Bars and nightclubs are still closed until Phase 4 of the state’s reopening, which is not expected until a COVID-19 vaccine has been achieved. 


This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonCharlie BakerWorcester
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us