Boston restaurant talk

New restaurant now open at Aeronaut Foods Hub at Somernova in Somerville

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Mimi's Chūka Diner

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant has officially opened within a building that houses a brewery.

According to a press release, Mimi's Chūka Diner is having its grand opening today at Aeronaut Foods Hub at Somernova in Somerville, with the place bringing "Japanese-adapted Chinese cuisine...blended with the American diner concept" to the Tyler Street space. The new spot offers such options as a matzo ball wonton soup, handmade gyoza, burgers with yaki-bbq sauce, ebi chili (chili shrimp), and more. 

The Somernova campus is home to Aeronaut Brewing and a number of other businesses and organizations, while the Aeronaut Foods Hub includes such spots as Carolicious Venezeulan Food and Somerville Chocolate.

The website for Mimi's Chūka Diner is at https://mimischukadiner.com/

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

Local

New England Jan 13

We're saying goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Immigration 39 seconds ago

Charge dropped against Lynn teen taken into ICE custody after fight with brother over phone

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

This article tagged under:

Boston restaurant talk
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us