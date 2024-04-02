New restaurant offering elevated comfort-food classics to open in Boston's western suburbs

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The team behind a specialty food shop in the western suburbs of Boston will be opening their very own restaurant.

According to a Facebook post from Eve & Murray's Farm to Home in West Acton, Silver Girl is planning to open nearby, with the post saying the following:

We'll be serving the best from our combined heritages - a bit Louisiana, a bit French, a bit Italian. All deliciously elevated comfort-food classics. The flavor combinations and flair we put into the sandwiches you love at Eve & Murray's will come together at lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch at Silver Girl. Coming soon-ish.

Dawn (Eve) Aguiar and Tamara (Murray) Deluzio will be opening Silver Girl on Arlington Street, which is just north of the center of West Acton and a short distance away from Eve & Murray's, which is on Massachusetts Avenue.

The address for the upcoming Silver Girl is 251 Arlington Street, Acton, MA, 01720.

