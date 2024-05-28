New restaurant opens in boutique hotel near Faneuil Hall in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant has come to Boston, opening within a boutique hotel in the heart of the city.

According to a press release, Jules on Devonshire is now open in the Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston on Devonshire Street between State Street and Water Street, with the new spot being a modern American bistro that is open for breakfast and dinner. The menu for the restaurant includes such options as French toast sticks, salmon toast, oysters, clam chowder, wings, steak frites, chicken milanese, burgers, blackened fish tacos, and spring pea cavatelli, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

The address for Jules on Devonshire (and the Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston) is 54 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA, 02109. The website for the restaurant can be found at https://www.julesondevon.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)