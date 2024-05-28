Boston restaurant talk

New restaurant opens in boutique hotel near Faneuil Hall in Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant has come to Boston, opening within a boutique hotel in the heart of the city.

According to a press release, Jules on Devonshire is now open in the Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston on Devonshire Street between State Street and Water Street, with the new spot being a modern American bistro that is open for breakfast and dinner. The menu for the restaurant includes such options as French toast sticks, salmon toast, oysters, clam chowder, wings, steak frites, chicken milanese, burgers, blackened fish tacos, and spring pea cavatelli, along with beer, wine, and cocktails.

The address for Jules on Devonshire (and the Hyatt Centric Faneuil Hall Boston) is 54 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA, 02109. The website for the restaurant can be found at https://www.julesondevon.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

New England Patriots 12 mins ago

Report: Patriots, QB Drake Maye agree to terms on rookie contract

Watertown 15 mins ago

New details on fake iron pills, cookies man allegedly used to end ex's pregnancy

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

  

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Boston restaurant talk
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us