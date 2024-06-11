New restaurant opens in the former El Oriental de Cuba space in JP

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall it was reported that a popular restaurant in Jamaica Plain had shut down after nearly 30 years in operation and it would be replaced by a new dining spot, and now we have learned that the new place has opened its doors.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Abuela's Table is now open in the Former El Oriental de Cuba space on Centre Street, and as mentioned here earlier, the co-owner/chef of Tu y Yo in Somerville is behind the place. The new restaurant--which debuted late last week--offers flautas, empanadas, Mexican street corn, tamales, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and more.

El Oriental de Cuba had been known for such items as its Cuban sandwich, paella, grilled skirt steak, fried pork chops, chicken fricassee and braised oxtail.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The address for El Oriental de Cuba (and the upcoming Abuela's Table) is 416 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130.

[Earlier Article]

El Oriental de Cuba in Jamaica Plain Has Closed

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)