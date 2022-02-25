New Roof for Dunkin' Donuts Center Expected to be About $8M

The Dunkin’ Donuts Center needs a new roof and it is expected to cost nearly $8 million, the executive director of the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority said.

The current roof is about 50 years old, Daniel McConaghy told WJAR-TV.

“We’ve put enough band aids on it over time and more recently it’s gotten worse, so it’s really just time to remove and replace it,” he said.

The need for a new roof was highlighted on Wednesday night when a leak caused a 15-minute delay in the Providence-Xavier college basketball game. The 14,000-seat arena opened in 1971.

The water leaked from a smoke exhaust system that was installed during 2008 renovations so that in case of a fire smoke can escape, McConaghy said. The roof’s drainage system is also worn down and deteriorating, he said.

The Convention Center has already hired an engineer and put out a bid request in October. He said the new roof is expected to cost $7.8 million and officials have petitioned the state and governor’s office for $7.5 million of that.

He said the repair work will likely not start until next year.