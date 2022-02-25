Local

Rhode Island

New Roof for Dunkin' Donuts Center Expected to be About $8M

The need for a new roof was highlighted on Wednesday night when a leak caused a 15-minute delay in the Providence-Xavier college basketball game

WJAR

 The Dunkin’ Donuts Center needs a new roof and it is expected to cost nearly $8 million, the executive director of the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority said.

The current roof is about 50 years old, Daniel McConaghy told WJAR-TV.

“We’ve put enough band aids on it over time and more recently it’s gotten worse, so it’s really just time to remove and replace it,” he said.

The need for a new roof was highlighted on Wednesday night when a leak caused a 15-minute delay in the Providence-Xavier college basketball game. The 14,000-seat arena opened in 1971.

The water leaked from a smoke exhaust system that was installed during 2008 renovations so that in case of a fire smoke can escape, McConaghy said. The roof’s drainage system is also worn down and deteriorating, he said.

The Convention Center has already hired an engineer and put out a bid request in October. He said the new roof is expected to cost $7.8 million and officials have petitioned the state and governor’s office for $7.5 million of that.

He said the repair work will likely not start until next year.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

More Rhode Island news

fire 8 hours ago

Home Collapses in Cranston, RI Fire

Rhode Island Feb 24

Lifespan, Care New England, Officially Drop Merger Bid

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidencedunkin donuts centerRhode island convention center
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us