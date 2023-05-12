New Round of Taylor Swift Train Tickets Sells Out in Seconds

After high demand for train tickets to next weekend's Taylor Swift concerts at Gillette Stadium prompted the MBTA to schedule more trips, the new round of tickets sold...swiftly.

The first round of tickets sold out in hours, and when the new round of MBTA Commuter Rail tickets went on sale Friday at 11 a.m., it took just one minute for the Sunday train from Boston to sell out, two minutes for the one on Saturday.

For anyone looking for a "Getaway Car" of their own that won't require sitting in traffic, there were still tickets available for the special event trains running from Providence to Foxboro — as the MBTA's Commuter Rail Twitter account pointed out to Swifties asking why they couldn't buy tickets Friday morning.

As of 11:10am, tickets on the trains departing Providence Saturday and Sunday are still available. #TaylorSwiftErasTour — Sean Colahan (@SeanColahan) May 12, 2023

Hi Marlee! Tickets from Boston to the concert sold out in under a minute. We are sorry for the inconvenience. There are still some tickets available for Providence. ^CW — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 12, 2023

Hi Adam! Tickets from Boston to the concert sold out very quickly. We are sorry for the inconvenience, but this is why the order could not go through. There are still some tickets available for Providence. ^CW — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 12, 2023

Foxboro has been preparing for the concert series from Friday to Sunday, May 19-21. Concerts and other events at Gillette Stadium always bring people flocking to the area, but the Taylor Swift shows can bring people to the area for days in advance.

The Eras tour is one of the largest and most sought-after concert tours in history — ticket sales in the first place caused a minor meltdown at Ticketmater.

Ticketmaster has apologized to Taylor Swift and her fans following this week's ticketing fiasco surrounding her Eras Tour.