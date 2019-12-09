New Rule Proposed in RI for Out-of-State Medical Marijuana Users

Rhode Island agencies have proposed a new regulation on the sale of medical cannabis that would require out-of-state patients to present identification from their state as proof of residency.

The Providence Journal reports that after state lawmakers allowed medical cannabis dispensaries to sell to out-of-staters, at least 6,500 people who were Rhode Island residents changed their patient card addresses to California.

The paper reported that many patients are looking to California because the patient-card rules there are more relaxed there than they are in Rhode Island.