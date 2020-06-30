Local

Maine

New Rules Expected to Streamline Marijuana Testing in Maine

Marijuana
Getty Images

Maine marijuana regulators have created new rules about sample collections that are expected to make the state's testing system less burdensome.

Maine approved adult use marijuana in 2016 and has been in the process of crafting rules and regulations about sales since. The coronavirus pandemic has slowed the rollout in recent months.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy said the state now has the ability to license and regulate sample collectors. The collectors will be workers who collect samples of marijuana and marijuana products for testing on behalf of marijuana testing facilities and other adult marijuana use establishments, the office said.

Local

StubHub 14 mins ago

StubHub's Changing Refund Policy Under Fire

heat-sensing camera 53 mins ago

High-Tech Tool Helps Vt. Hospital Streamline COVID-19 Screenings

The testing facilities themselves were previously responsible for the collection of samples. The marijuana office said that would have been burdensome because of the size of the state.

The rules were emergency adopted and are effective until at least Sept. 22, the office said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mainemarijuanacannabis
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us