Local

Dennis White

New Ruling Paves Way for Firing of Boston Police Commissioner

Mayor Kim Janey applauded the ruling and said she would immediately move forward to schedule a hearing to terminate Dennis White as police commissioner

By Steve Leblanc and Alanna Durkin Richer

Getty Images

A Massachusetts court has rejected an appeal from Boston’s embattled police commissioner, clearing the way for his firing after decades-old domestic violence allegations came to light.

An appeals court judge upheld a lower court ruling denying Police Commissioner Dennis White’s bid to block the city from firing him from the top police post.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mayor Kim Janey applauded the ruling and said she would immediately move forward to schedule a hearing to terminate White.

Local

AAPI Heritage Month 3 mins ago

‘For 47 Years, I Didn't Know She Existed': Korean-American Adoptee Meets Sister

Hampton Beach 20 mins ago

Fights Break Out Amid Large Crowds at Hampton Beach

A lawyer for White said he respects the court’s ruling but seeks a public hearing to present evidence with witnesses that prove he is innocent.

A judge has denied Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White's request for an injunction that would block Mayor Kim Janey from firing him.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dennis WhiteBostonBoston Police DepartmentKim Janeydomestic violence
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us