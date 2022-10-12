‘Seal Crossing': New Sign Commemorates Shoebert the Seal's Big Adventure

Shoebert, the seal who captured the hearts of many in the North Shore after first being spotted swimming in Beverly, Massachusetts, now has a place where the community can remember his escapades.

A "seal crossing" sign was installed at Beverly's Cummings Center, the office park adjacent to Shoe Pond, where Shoebert was seen swimming for days last month.

“Although we can all agree it’s safer for Shoebert to remain out at sea, should he decide to return to Shoe Pond, there’ll be plenty of excited fans to welcome him back,” noted Steve Drohosky, general manager at Cummings Center, in a statement.

After rescuers worked to get him out of the pond — an initial effort didn't work, but the seal turned himself in to police the next day — Shoebert was brought to Connecticut's Mystic Aquarium, where he received a full health assessment.

Workers then released Shoebert back into the ocean near Block Island, fitting him with a satellite tracker to help researchers learn more about seal ranges and habits.

Shoebert received a clean bill of health before he was released back into the ocean on Block Island

Sarah Callan, manager of the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Program, told NBC10 Boston last week that Shoebert had been tracked on the North Shore.

"Shoebert initially spent some time exploring the coast of Block Island and then swam towards the mainland of Rhode Island where he was tracked exploring inlets and bays along the shoreline," Callan wrote. "As many seals released are seen heading north, Shoebert appears to be travelling in the same direction. While we aren't entirely sure how seals navigate, they can certainly swim very far distances in a short period of time."

Callan told The Boston Globe she does not expect him to stay in Beverly long this time.

"We're not overly surprised," she said, according to the Globe. "He seems to be staying closer to the shoreline, unlike other seals that might be further out [in the ocean]. But if he's not getting food, he'll be moving on north."

Shoebert's short stay was his second visit to Mystic. In 2018, he was rescued by the International Fund for Animal Welfare as a pup. He was rehabilitated at Mystic, having suffered a serious facial wound and infection.

"Shobert's contributions expand far beyond the smiles he has brought everyone throughout his journey," Callan said last week. "Obtaining data on Shoebert's health and movements since his initial admit for rehabilitation in 2018 is a unique opportunity that is important in a world where ocean dynamics are changing at an alarming rate. Shobert's contributions to science and research will help us understand more about the gray seal species as a whole and the role they play in the ecosystem."