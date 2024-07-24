New tapas bar plans to open in former Fugakyu space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant is on its way to the western suburbs, taking over the space where a sushi place had been.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Zayith Tapas and Bar is looking to open in Sudbury, moving into the former Fugakyu space on Boston Post Road. An article in the Sudbury Weekly received a statement from the proposed spot, which includes the following:

...we invite you to experience the vibrant tapestry of flavors from the European and Mediterranean regions, all in the heart of Sudbury's bustling restaurant scene....Our menu is a mosaic of small plates inspired by the rich gastronomic heritage of France, Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco, Egypt, Spain, Italy and the larger Mediterranean region. From savory bites to tantalizing snacks, each dish is crafted with passion and precision, inviting you to savor the essence of each culture.

Another location of Fugakyu remains open in Brookline.

The address for the upcoming Zayith Tapas and Bar is 621 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Sudbury, MA, 01776.

