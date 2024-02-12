New Thai restaurant opening in Cambridge's Porter Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new Thai restaurant is on its way to Cambridge, moving into a space that had been home to another Thai spot.

According to an article from Boston Magazine as well as a recent check on the space, Ricen is planning to open in Porter Square, taking over the former Rod Dee space on Mass. Ave. The article mentions that Panupak Kraiwong, who had been behind Dakzen in Somerville before leaving the place a few years ago, will be operating the new restaurant which will focus on noodle and rice dishes. If all goes well, it looks like Ricen could debut sometime in May.

The address for the upcoming Ricen in Porter Square is 1906 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA, 02140. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/ricenboston/

