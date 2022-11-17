New This Year at the NH Ice Castles… Booze

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are reopening for their 10th winter in January, and they just announced that this year there will be a new wrinkle... alcohol.

"Ice Castles may bring out the kid in all of us, but this season we'll have something NEW just for adults 21 and up! This winter, we're excited to debut ICE BARS exclusively at Ice Castles in New Hampshire, New York and Minnesota," the attraction posted on its Facebook page this week. "Come grab a drink and warm up at the chillest place in town."

How do I get tickets for the NH Ice Castles?

The attraction announced last month it would return for a 10th season in North Woodstock. It typically opens in mid-January and remains open until early March.

Tickets go on sale on Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. at icecastles.com. General admission tickets are $20, while children ages 4 to 11 are $15.

The ice castles in Woodstock, New Hampshire are a great family activity for when the kids are on school vacation.

What are some of the other attractions?

The annual winter attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors each year, features ice slides, crawl spaces, caves and fountains illuminated at night. There is also a snow tubing hill, a forest walk, horse-drawn sleigh rides and a new ice sculpture garden and an illuminated winter fairy village this winter.

"Winter is such a magical time of year," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said in a statement. "We're honored to be celebrating our 10th year in New Hampshire and have some fun new discoveries and surprises in store for our guests of all ages."

The New Hampshire Ice Castles are one of five across the U.S. The others are in Midway, Utah; Brighton, Minnesota; Lake George, New York; and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.