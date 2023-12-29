New tip line announced in Harmony Montgomery case

Investigators continue to search for Harmony Montgomery, a missing 5-year-old girl from New Hampshire who is presumed dead, and on Friday announced an updated tip line for anyone looking to offer information on the case.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, has been charged with her murder, though he denies the allegations. He has been sentenced to decades in prison on unrelated charges.

Harmony was reported missing in December 2021 but was last seen alive in 2019, at a time when she was meant to be in her father's custody. Her body has never been found, but she is presumed dead, and authorities believe she was murdered in December 2019.

There is a reward available for anyone with information that leads to Harmony's whereabouts.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Harmony Montgomery tip line: 603-932-8997

The new tip line number is 603-932-8997.

The case is one that sparked outrage when the details came to light, and begged questions about how the systems set up to protect children failed. Child welfare agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire were both involved with the family, yet her disappearance went unreported for two years. The case prompted an investigative report from the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate that looked at how the courts in both states handled Harmony's case and where communication may have broken down. The State of New Hampshire also came out with a report on the case that included recommendations to change existing policies on how certain cases are handled and ways to improve how information flows between systems and states.