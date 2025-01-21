New US Attorney appointed for Massachusetts

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Belaire Foley was sworn in Tuesday as the new U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

She replaces Joshua Levy, who stepped down last week.

Foley has 23 years of experience as a federal prosecutor, most recently as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts and before that as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

She joined the Massachusetts office in 2006 as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Criminal Division. Before that, she served as deputy chief of the Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit, where she supervised international and domestic drug investigations and international money laundering, immigration, human trafficking and firearms cases. She also served as the lead attorney for Boston's Organized Crime & Drug Enforcement Task Force since 2013.

“I can think of no greater mission than that of public service and it is the honor of a lifetime to now serve in the capacity of U.S. Attorney. I am profoundly humbled by the opportunity to serve our great nation as the chief federal law enforcement officer in Massachusetts,” Foley said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the outstanding men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to protect our communities and support the principles of the rule of law.”

Prior to her tenure with the Department of Justice, Foley served as counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary from 1998-2002, where she advised Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, on drug policy and other criminal law matters; negotiated policy issues with representatives of elected officials, federal agencies, public interest groups and private organizations; traveled to foreign countries to assess American law enforcement initiatives abroad; and worked with foreign law enforcement and officials to combat international drug trafficking.

Before beginning her career in public service, she worked as an associate at diGenova & Toensing in Washington D.C., representing clients in tax, antitrust, securities fraud and FEC violations cases.

Foley received a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Center in 1996 after receiving her Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she studied English, philosophy and French.