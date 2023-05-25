New Video Shows Man Shooting Gun at Busy Intersection in Dorchester

Police released new surveillance video Wednesday showing the moment shots were fired in broad daylight in the middle of a busy intersection in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Gallivan Boulevard incident resulted in multiple intersections being temporarily shut down Tuesday afternoon, including at Dorchester Avenue and Washington Street, as police searched for the suspect.

No one was injured.

No injuries have been reported after shots were fired on busy Gallivan Boulevard Tuesday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Boston firefighters union had said in a statement Tuesday that its members assigned to Ladder 6 were in the direct vicinity of the incident but they were relieved to confirm none of their members or apparatus were struck by the gunfire.

The new video released Wednesday shows the ladder truck right at the intersection as the shots are fired.

The firefighters union also expressed gratitude to Boston police and state police for their quick response and for ensuring the safety of their members and the public.

Earlier this afternoon at approximately 12:15 our members assigned to Ladder 6 were in the direct vicinity of a shots fired incident in Dorchester. We are relieved to confirm that none of our members or apparatus were struck by the gunfire and there were no other injuries. Local… pic.twitter.com/fUZM6MmEgV — Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF (@LOCAL_718) May 23, 2023

Police are still searching for whoever can be seen in the video wearing sweatpants and a hoodie, firing several shots.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Boston Police Department at 1-800-494-TIPS.