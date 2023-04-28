New Video Shows Moment Floor Buckled on Green Line Train on Marathon Monday

The MBTA has released new video showing the moment the floor buckled on a Green Line train in downtown Boston on one of the busiest days of the year in the city.

The car became disabled on April 17 at Boylston Station, leading to service delays and shuttle bus service replacements in the downtown area. Service resumed later in the afternoon, but not before the issues set off a chorus of complaints on social media, including riders reporting they were stuck on trains while they waited for updates.

The incident ultimately resulted in officials inspecting all 24 "Type 9" cars -- the newest generation of Green Line cars in service -- on a day when hundreds of thousands of runners and spectators from around the world were in the city for the Boston Marathon. It's a day where visitors are always advised to take the T because of more limited parking than usual given the Marathon road closures. There was also a Red Sox game earlier in the day and a Bruins playoff came to cap off Patriot's Day.

An MBTA spokesperson said Friday that investigators determined the problem was caused by a misalignment in the metal flooring of that specific car. There was no indication of a similar issue with the other 23 cars in the fleet.

Repairs on the affected car are being completed, and it will be returned to passenger service soon, the MBTA said.