New Video Shows Moment Orange Line Train Caught Fire on Bridge Over Mystic River

New video obtained by the NBC10 Boston Investigators shows the moment flames started shooting from an Orange Line train stopped over the Mystic River last month, forcing passengers to evacuate onto the bridge.

The train fire on July 21 left the front of the Orange Line train charred. Passengers had to walk down the tracks from the bridge with some people smashing windows to get out.

The MBTA released the video Friday, two days after Gov. Charlie Baker announced that the entire MBTA Orange Line will shut down for 30 days in August and September, to be replaced by shuttle buses, as the transit system rushes to update infrastructure on the line.

Here's a look at the piece of metal dangling from the front of the 4-decade-old train that contacted the third rail and sparked the fire #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/aqWj74E1Uf — Ryan Kath (@RyanNBCBoston) August 5, 2022

The shutdown will take place on the problem-plagued train line, which serves nearly 200,000 riders every day, between Aug. 19 and Sept. 18. Along with shuttle bus service — details were still being worked out — the Commuter Rail was being offered as another alternative for riders.

It's the longest service diversion of an entire line in the T's history, Baker said at a news conference at the Orange Line's Wellington Station. The Orange Line train that caught fire over the Mystic River had just left Wellington Station when the blaze sparked.

The MBTA remains under the oversight of federal investigators after a slew of incidents on several lines, including a dragging death on the Red Line, collisions and runaway trains.