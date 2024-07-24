Vermont

New York woman, 26, killed in Vermont crash, police say

By Anthony Vega

A 26-year-old New York woman was killed in a crash in Grand Isle, Vermont, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Troopers responded to a two-car crash just before 6 p.m. in the area of 32 US Route 2, Vermont State Police said, where they found a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee with rear-end damage and a 2010 Toyota Yaris with front-end damage.

Both drivers were traveling north on US Route 2, just before the intersection of Pearl Street, when the driver of the Toyota, identified as Shantel Lafountain, struck the back of the Jeep, operated by 53-year-old Richard Meissner, police said.

Meissner, of Clark, New Jersey, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police, who said it's unknown if Lafountain was wearing one.

Lafountain and Meissner were both taken to the hospital, police said, where the 26-year-old died.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993.

