Newborn Left Abandoned on Doorstep in Springfield

Police in Springfield, Massachusetts, are trying to find the mother of a newborn boy found abandoned at a home over the weekend

The baby boy was found wrapped in blankets in a car seat outside a home on Entrybook Drive. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. Police say his recovery has been positive.

Police are looking for the mother and are concerned she may need medical care. Anyone who lives in that area is asked to check any surveillance footage for anything suspicious.

Investigators believe the baby was left sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, send a private message on Facebook or leave an anonymous tip on the Text-a-Tip lne by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

Massachusetts has a Baby Safe Haven law that allows parents to legally surrender newborn infants 7 days or younger at designated locations - hospitals, a police station, or a manned fire station - without facing any criminal charges. For more information on how that works, call 877-796-HOPE or 888-510-BABY 24 hours a day, seven days a week.