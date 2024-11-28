Serious, wrong-way crash on I-95 in Newbury traps 2 drivers inside cars

A man allegedly driving the wrong-way on Interstate 95 in Newbury, Massachusetts, slammed head on into another vehicle, trapping both drivers inside their cars and closing the roadway in both directions early Thursday as a medical helicopter landed on the highway, fire officials said.

The Newbury Fire Department responded just after midnight to the serious motor vehicle crash on I-95 northbound near Exit 81 and found two passenger cars had crashed head-on.

Firefighters began a "lengthy and delicate" extrication process to free both adult male drivers from the wreckage.

After nearly an hour, the men were removed from their vehicles, the fire department said. One driver was taken by Boston MedFlight to a trauma center.

There was no immediate word from the fire department on what happened to the second driver.

Fire officials have not released either man's name and said additional information about them is not available at this time.

According to the fire department, it was apparent during their response and rescue efforts that one motorist had been traveling southbound in the northbound lane when the crash occurred. It's unclear why one driver was traveling the wrong way on the highway.

Newburyport, Georgetown and Rowley firefighters provided assistance on scene, where one vehicle appeared to be completely mangled from the wreck.

The fire department said the interstate was closed in both directions during their initial response, and portions of I-95 northbound remained closed early Thursday morning during the investigation.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Newbury Police and Massachusetts State Police for more information. State police would only say this is an ongoing investigation.