Donor pledges $1 million to save Newbury's Pink House — but will that stop demolition?

Supporters of the Pink House in Newbury, Massachusetts, were rallying to save the iconic North Shore landmark Sunday, a day before demolition is set to begin.

An anonymous donor is offering one million dollars to preserve the nearly 100-year-old property, and a lot of people are invested in the outcome, saying they don't want to see a piece of local history destroyed.

“We kind of gathered here today thinking this was kind of it," said Heather Corbett Ortiz, Save the Pink House organizer.

A local nonprofit has been been trying to save the landmark along the Plum Island Turnpike for almost a decade. It's been a favorite subject for artists for almost a century.

"This house is a beacon," said world-traveling artist Sue Decker. "It’s like going to New York and seeing the Empire State Building.”

U.S. Fish and Wildlife paid $375,000 for the pink house -- and the nine acres of marsh it sits on -- 13 years ago. They bought it from Bruce and Linda Stott.

“This place was sold right when no one wanted it,” Bruce Stott told NBC10 Boston Sunday. "It was our hope that the property would be utilized, saved, utilized as a visitors center.”

Since it's on protected property, the only way it can stay is through a land exchange, but several deals have fallen through. The house was put up for auction in July, and since there were no bidders, the federal agency is tearing it down.

“There’s no reason that the property can’t be saved,” Bruce Stott said.

“I’m blessed to have today to appreciate it and hope that with the help of others that are still not ready to give up, perhaps it can be saved,” Linda Stott added.

An anonymous donor is pledging $1,000,000 to stop the bulldozers, and supporters hope it's enough to let the pink house live to see another sunset.

“The million dollar donation puts a different light on it and it might possibly save it," Corbett Ortiz said. "I mean we’re still skeptical I’m still skeptical but I’m hoping for the best.”

Organizers say the pink house could be demolished as early as Monday. MassWildlife did not immediately respond to NBC10 Boston's request for comment on the offer.