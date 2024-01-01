Boston

Newbury Street's arrivals for the New Year, and more retail news

By Grant Welker

Shoppers at Open Newbury Street in Boston
NBC10 Boston

Newbury Street will be getting more luxury watch retailers in the new year — and a slate of growing brands making their first arrivals in Boston.

IWC Schaffhausen, Panerai and Patek Philippe will be the three newest watchmakers to hit the first block of Newbury between Arlington and Berkeley streets, along with a series that headlined Newbury Street's 2023 openings: Hublot, Breitling and Vacheron Constantin.

This article tagged under:

Boston
