2 relatives found dead in Vermont home

Relatives reported finding the bodies of family members at the home on South Wardsboro Road just after 5 p.m., police said

By Asher Klein

Two relatives were found dead at a home in Newfane, Vermont, on Friday, state police said.

They didn't say what's believed to have led to the deaths, but said there was no apparent threat to the public and everyone involved was believed to have been accounted for; no one was in custody.

Relatives reported finding the bodies of family members at the home on South Wardsboro Road just after 5 p.m., police said, and first responders confirmed the pair were dead.

Autopsies were being done to confirm the relatives' identities, which weren't shared publicly as of Saturday, and to determine how they died.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call state police at 802-722-4600, or at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

