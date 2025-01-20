Man and woman kidnapped woman, held her in Connecticut motel for days: police

Newington police have arrested a man and a woman who are accused of kidnapping another woman, holding her captive at a motel for two days and forcing her to withdraw money.



The investigation started on Oct. 28 when an employee at the Stop & Shop on Fenn Road contacted police for help to check on a woman.

The officers then determined that the woman had been kidnapped two days earlier, held against her will at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge and forced her to withdraw money from Stop & Shop, police said.

On Sunday, police arrested Amanda Ditommaso, 37, of New Britain, and Tylone Graham, 41, of New Britain.

Police said they were wanted on an active kidnapping arrest warrant.

Ditommaso was charged with kidnapping in the first degree, conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree, failure to appear in the first degree and four counts of failure to appear in the second degree.

She was detained on a total of $237,500 bond and is scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday.

Graham was charged with kidnapping in the first degree and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree.

He posted a $200,000 bond and was turned over to the East Hartford Police Department for an active arrest warrant, according to Newington police.

He is scheduled to appear at New Britain Superior Court on Feb. 3.