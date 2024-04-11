Newmarket, NH school employee being investigated for possession of child sex abuse images

A school employee in Newmarket, New Hampshire, is being investigated for possession of child sexual abuse images, according to police.

Newmarket police said in a Facebook post around noon Thursday that they received information about an incident of possession of child sexual abuse images that might have occurred in the town. They said they sought and obtained a search warrant for a person of interest and items related to the investigation.

They said their investigation identified an employee of the Newmarket School District as the focus of the case. Police have not released the employee's name and did not say if any charges are forthcoming.

"Through cooperation with the Newmarket School Administration appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff," the police department said. "At this time there is no information that this incident involved any person in Newmarket or the Newmarket School System other than the person of interest."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they have no further comment.

Newmarket School Superintendent Todd Allen sent an email to parents and teachers minutes after the police press release was posted online. He said the school district learned Wednesday that police were investigating a school employee for alleged possession of child sexual abuse images.

"Immediately upon learning of this information, the employee was removed from all responsibilities and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," Allen said in his email. "The School District, as well as the Newmarket Police, are not aware of any incidents or conduct involving any students or staff in the district or any other Newmarket resident."

"The School District wants to assure everyone that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the school community. The district will provide updates as soon as further information is available."