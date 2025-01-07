New Hampshire

NH elementary school to carry out ‘bat eviction' after animals spotted in halls

Inspectors were called to Richards Elementary School in Newport, New Hampshire after reports that bats were spotted flying in the halls, according to a post from the superintendent

By Thea DiGiammerino

A New Hampshire elementary school was closed on Monday for a "thorough inspection" after reports of bats in the building.

Inspectors were brought into Richards Elementary School in Newport, New Hampshire, after bats were spotted flying in the halls, according to a post from Superintendent Donna Magoon.

Inspectors from Monadnock Pest & Wildlife Services didn't spot any bats during the inspection, but found evidence that the animals were getting inside through an older part of the building, then making their way around through small holes in ceiling tiles and around pipes.

Bats often hide in small spaces and behind insulation while hibernating, the post said.

The facilities team has already begun sealing gaps, but a full-scale "bat eviction" process will begin in March, according to Magoon. That involves sealing off all entry points and creating one exit for the bats to get outside.

In the meantime, the school will contract with someone to look out fo signs of bat movement, a process that will happen every two weeks. With the temporary measures in place, students returned to class Tuesday.

"Please rest assured that the health and safety of our staff and students remain my top priority. I will always err on the side of caution to ensure a safe learning environment," Magoon wrote.

She also noted that district officials are working with New Hampshire Health and Human Services, Infectious Disease Control, the Newport Health Inspector, and New Hampshire Fish and Game on the issue.

Some bat species, looking to avoid winter cold, typically hibernate from November through April in New Hampshire, according to NH Fish and Game. They often carry rabies and should never be handled with bare hands. Bat droppings, called guano, can accumulate where they live and may harbor fungi spores that can make humans sick.

