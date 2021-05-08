Local

k9 unit

Newport Officer, Canine Sidekick Named Team of the Year

Officer Joshua Lillis and police dog Ozzy were deployed 153 times in 2020 for a variety of responses

By The Associated Press

vermont police lights
FILE

A police officer from the Newport Police Department and his K9 sidekick Ozzy have been named the 2020 Team of the Year by the Vermont Police Canines Association.

The Caledonian Record reports that Officer Joshua Lillis and police dog Ozzy were deployed 153 times in 2020 for a variety of responses, from supporting the department’s de-escalation efforts to tracking suspects and aiding in investigations.

Last month, Lillis and Ozzy tracked a suspect in an aggravated domestic assault case through a mile of marsh and woodlands to an apartment in Orleans where he was arrested without incident.

“I am tremendously proud of Officer Lillis and K-9 Ozzy’s award and accomplishments,” said Newport Police Chief Travis R. Bingham. “The hard work, training and endless dedication by both of them have shown through the success they have had on patrol.”

Ozzy is a Belgian Malinois that arrived in Newport in August 2018.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

k9 unitVermontNewportBelgian MalinoisNewport Police Department
