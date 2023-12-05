Boston Business Journal

Newton OKs scaled-back rezoning plan to allow more multifamily housing

By Greg Ryan

The Newton City Council voted Monday to rezone six of the city’s villages to allow for more multifamily housing, a plan meant to comply with the MBTA Communities law while offering more modest change than a long-gestating proposal that encountered voter pushback.

The approval capped not only multiple council meetings on the Village Center Overlay Plan in recent weeks, but years of work to open up a city dominated by single-family homes to more apartment and condo buildings.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us