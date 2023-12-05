Newton OKs scaled-back rezoning plan to allow more multifamily housing

The Newton City Council voted Monday to rezone six of the city’s villages to allow for more multifamily housing, a plan meant to comply with the MBTA Communities law while offering more modest change than a long-gestating proposal that encountered voter pushback.

The approval capped not only multiple council meetings on the Village Center Overlay Plan in recent weeks, but years of work to open up a city dominated by single-family homes to more apartment and condo buildings.

