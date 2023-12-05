Newton OKs scaled-back rezoning plan to allow more multifamily housing

The Newton City Council voted Monday to rezone six of the city’s villages to allow for more multifamily housing, a plan meant to comply with the MBTA Communities law while offering more modest change than a long-gestating proposal that encountered voter pushback.
The approval capped not only multiple council meetings on the Village Center Overlay Plan in recent weeks, but years of work to open up a city dominated by single-family homes to more apartment and condo buildings.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal