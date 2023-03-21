Local

Newton

Newton Police Searching for Missing 77-Year-Old Woman

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, say 77-year-old Sheila Walsh has been missing since around 5 p.m. Tuesday

Newton Police

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, are asking for help finding a woman reported missing Tuesday.

Sheila Walsh, 77, was last seen in West Newton around 5 p.m., the Newton Police Department said, noting that she has dementia.

Walsh is described as a 5'1, 140-pound white woman. When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a black jacket.

Police say Walsh previously lived in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-796-2100 or dial 911.

This article tagged under:

NewtonMassachusettsmissing person
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us