Newton police searching for van driver who exposed himself to teens

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, are looking for the driver of a white van who exposed himself to two teenagers last week.

Newton police said two teens walking in the area of Hartman Road and Village Circle around 2:30 p.m. Thursday reported that a man driving a large white van with an attached silver trailer pulled up alongside them and exposed himself.

The driver was described as a man in his early to mid-twenties, with short, dark hair. He was wearing sunglasses and a black T-shirt.

Police said they are planning to conduct additional patrols in the area.

Anyone with information that could prove helpful to the investigation is asked to call Newton police at 617-796-2100 or the tip line at 617-796-2121.