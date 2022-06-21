Local

Newton Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old

Police say Angela Zhou left Brown Middle School Tuesday afternoon and was supposed to take a bus home, but never got on it

Newton Police

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Angela Zhou left Brown Middle School around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday and was supposed to take a bus home, but she never got on it, police said.

Police describe Zhou as being a 5-2, 100-pound Asian girl with brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, police say Zhou was wearing grey or blue pants, a white T-shirt and a white mask, carrying a light-colored backpack and a black tote bag. Police released a surveillance photo of her in these clothes.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Zhou's parents told police she may have packed more clothing and personal items to bring to school Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-796-2123.

Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us