Driver who escaped RI, Mass. state troopers caught in Newton, police say

A man was arrested after he escaped police in a chase that started in Rhode Island and continued into Massachusetts on Friday, according to the Newton Police Department.

The driver was found unconscious in a car in an MBTA Green Line parking lot Friday evening and arrested after another attempt at escaping, according to a statement from Newton's police chief Saturday.

The driver had been speeding up Interstate 95, crossing from Rhode Island into Massachusetts, earlier in the day, according to Newton police. Massachusetts state troopers cut off the chase after the car exited the highway at Norwood.

That red Mercedes was the one located with a sleeping person inside at the Riverside MBTA Station parking lot at 6:34 p.m., police said. The station is just off I-95 at the intersection with the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Officers tried to contain the car before approaching it, and while the driver tried to get out, they were able to prevent another pursuit. After the driver was cornered, he allegedly got out of the car and ran off on foot onto the MBTA tracks, where two officers restrained him and taken into custody without incident.

The man was taken into custody without further incident. He was identified as Emanuel Salmeron, a 22-year-old from Providence, Rhode Island.

Salmeron appeared to have run about a half mile down the Green Line tracks, for the entirety of its stretch through the Woodland Golf Club — he was arrested by an apartment complex on the other side of the private course from the train station, according to police.

The MBTA noted delays of about 15 minutes on the D Branch due to police activity at Riverside Station.

Green Line D branch Update: This delay has cleared. https://t.co/tHURtQ5cRn — MBTA (@MBTA) April 19, 2024

Salmeron faces charges of failing to stop, driving negligently, assault by means of a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.