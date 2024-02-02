Newton schools closed for 11th day, February break canceled to make up days from strike

Students in Newtown, Massachusetts, are now set to spend a third consecutive Friday out of class as the teachers strike shows no signs of slowing.

The conversation is now turning to how those days are going to be made up.

We're at 11 days out of school now — and that's more days than Newton had as a buffer in its school calendar this year.

The school committee met Thursday to try to figure out how to make up these days. They voted to cancel February vacation and go to school through the end of June.

If the strike drags on, canceling April vacation and going to school on Saturdays would be considered.

The Newton Teachers Association presented a counteroffer Thursday night to the school committee that it says brings them within four million dollars of the school committee's latest offer, over the four years of the contract.

The school committee is expected to respond to that Friday.

Meanwhile, a teacher who's been in Newton for more than 15 years is speaking out against this strike.

"I feel like this has become just political and certain group and the union wanting to look good, setting a precedent into letting teachers union strike and that it works. They're looking to gain political favor out of this is what I feel and what a bunch of my colleagues are really starting to feel now," said the teacher, who wished to remain anonymous.

The Department of Labor Relations is now asking the court to hold twice daily status conferences and enter into binding arbitration.

Lawyers for the two sides will be back in court at 3 p.m. Friday.