Man charged in shooting after being tackled at Newton pro-Israel rally due in court

A peaceful, pro-Israel rally turned violent in Newton, Massachusetts, Thursday.

A man was shot after charging at pro-Israeli demonstrators at the intersection of Washington and Harvard streets, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said, and the alleged shooter is expected to face a judge Friday.

Cell phone video shows a man yelling at a group of pro-Israeli demonstrators, who were peacefully protesting across the street from him. That man, who's not part of the protest, is seen crossing the street and tackling one of the demonstrators.

Investigators said that's when that demonstrator, identified as 47-year-old Scott Hayes of Framingham, allegedly shot the man who tackled him.

Hayes was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities shared what they knew several hours after a man was shot, receiving life-threatening injuries, after running at and jumping on a pro-Israeli demonstrator in Newton, Massachusetts, Thursday. One person was arrested as well, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at the news conference, where she was joined by Newton's mayor, who called the incident frightening, and police chief.

The unidentified man who was shot was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses said it was a surreal scene.

"If it is the way we think it happened, that they were attacked, it's just one more proof of the problematic ways of those anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli way of action," said Shaul Brechman, witness.

"I hope that whatever unfolded here that everyone's OK and it's daunting to see. It's too — honestly, it's really too bad. I just hope everyone's OK," said Sam O'Brien, witness.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said there's still a lot of information to sort out.

It's unclear at this point whether Hayes will claim self-defense.

"Ultimately, that individual came very rapidly across the street and tackled one of the demonstrators. There was a scuffle going on, on the street and at some point, Mr. Hayes used a gun and fired a shot that struck the individual who had come across the street," said Ryan.

Hayes is scheduled to be arraigned at Newton District Court at some point Friday.

Newton police said they would increase patrols at houses of worship in the coming days.