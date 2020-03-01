Newton Students, Staff Who Recently Returned From Italy Required to Stay Home

School officials in Newton, Massachusetts, say students and staff who just returned from a trip to Italy are being required to stay home until further notice.

The students and staff members from Newton North High School returned from Italy on Saturday, Feb. 29, and will stay home from school beginning Monday, March 2.

Superintendent David Fleishman said in an email to Newton families that those who went on the trip won't be allowed to return to school until officials "have been advised that it is appropriate."

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone who went on the trip is currently showing any symptoms.

"To prevent any potential exposure to our staff and students, we are implementing federal guidance around returning travelers, which is evolving daily. To that end, today we made a decision to require students and staff from Newton North who returned from Italy on Saturday, Feb. 29th, to stay home from school beginning tomorrow, March 2nd, until further notice. These students and staff will return to school once we have been advised that it is appropriate," Superintendent Fleishman said in his email.

Fleishman added that this decision "was made out of an abundance of caution" and in consultation with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The school district is working closely with the Newton Department of Health and Human Services to monitor the situation and stay up-to-date with recommendations, Fleishman said.