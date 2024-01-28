Newton teachers strike close to entering second week without an agreement reached

Kids in Newton, Massachusetts have now missed six days of school and there’s no indication when they might get back to the classroom.

Teachers were back on the picket line on Saturday along with a rally with teachers from other districts as well.

The two sides did meet, but they’re still far apart after 16 months without a new contract.

Negotiations resumed between the union and school committee on Saturday night with no resolve.

The Newton Teachers Association says it's available to bargain at any moment and as long as needed this weekend.

While the school committee says it has been revising its offers and negotiating in good faith, yet they haven't been able to come to an agreement.

A judge is ordering teachers in Newton to pay more fines if their strike does not end by Sunday night.

The union says little progress has been made on the bigger sticking points, including living wages for aides and behavioral therapists, greater mental health resources for students and better parental leave policies.

While the school committee wants that agreeing to the union's demands would require layoffs of 60 employees this year and another 60 within the following 5 years.

They also say both sides are about 36 million apart on their proposals.

The union has accrued $375,000 in court imposed fees for the strike that has lasted 6 school days.

"Overwhelmingly people agree that mayor fuller and the school committee needs to do more to fund the schools." says Ryan Normandin, negotiator for the NTA. "Mayor Fuller has been defunding the schools for years and it's time for a reckoning".

If no deal is reached by 8pm on Sunday, the union will incur another $50,000 in fines as classes would be cancelled again on Monday.