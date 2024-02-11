Newton teen attending Super Bowl thanks to Make-A-Wish

A teenager from Newton, Massachusetts, who underwent treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is attending this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas through the local chapter of Make-A-Wish.

Chris Lee, 19, is a huge football fan who is studying statistics to pursue his dream of working in the sports industry. His wish to go to Super Bowl LVIII was granted thanks to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“We are so excited for Chris and his family to attend the Super Bowl and feel the joy and hope that his wish will provide,” said Sean Holleran, CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. “For many wish recipients, sports provide an outlet during medical treatment, and now by attending the Super Bowl, Chris will get to experience something that most football fans never do. Thanks to our partners like the NFL, Fanatics, and more, Chris will be creating lasting memories after his long health journey and feeling the life-changing power of a wish.”

Chris and his family were scheduled to be in Las Vegas from Wednesday through Sunday with an itinerary full of exciting experiences leading up to the big game, thanks to Make-A-Wish, Fanatics, the National Football League and other corporate partners.

He was able to walk the red carpet at the NFL Honors alongside some of the league's stars, get a behind-the-scenes tour of Allegiant Stadium, attend the Super Bowl Experience, and enjoy a VIP visit to the LIDS flagship store and Hobby Card Shop with NFL players including Damar Hamlin.

Chris is among 20 wish recipients from across the country attending the championship game -- the largest number of wishes ever granted at a Super Bowl.

More than 300 children's wishes have been granted at the Super Bowl, with hundreds more wishes having been granted through the 32 NFL teams and their players.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The organization has granted the wishes of over 10,000 children in Massachusetts and Rhode Island since its founding in 1983, and its vision is to grant the wish of every medically eligible child.