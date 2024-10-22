Nurses at Newton-Wellesley Hospital vote to authorize strike, union says

Nurses voted nearly unanimously Tuesday to authorize a one-day strike at Newton-Wellesley Hospital amid an ongoing contract dispute, their union said.

Ninety-nine percent of the roughly 1,500 registered nurses at the hospital approved a potential strike, the Massachusetts Nurses Association said in a statement.

"We are prepared to hold a one-day strike if necessary to stand strong against Mass General Brigham's attempt to improve its profits on the backs of nurses," registered nurse Nora Watts, a co-chair of the union's bargaining committee, said in a statement.

Authorizing the strike is different from planning one. It lets the bargaining committee schedule a strike depending on how negotiations with Mass General Brigham proceed, and if they do schedule one, they must give 10 days notice.

The nurses are seeking to prevent price hikes on their health insurance, which is provided by Mass General Brigham itself, in their new contract, according to the union.

A Mass General Brigham representative said their proposal is fair and equitable, and said that, over 15 negotiation settings since March, the sides have made progress.

"Our focus remains on supporting our nurses while providing high-quality, safe care for our patients. If a strike takes place, we are positioned to continue to provide the care our patients expect," the representative's statement said.