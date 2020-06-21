Next Step in Reopening Mass. Begins Tomorrow

The second step of Phase 2 of Massachusetts’s 4-phased reopening plan will start tomorrow.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that restaurants will be allowed to offer indoor dining with parties of no more than six people per table and tables must be six-feet apart. Customers must wear a mask when away from their table. Restaurant menus will be disposable and seating at bars is not allowed.

Nail salons and other close contact services such as tattoo and massage parlors will also reopen as part of the next stage of the state’s reopening plan.

The second step of Phase 2 of the state's 4-phased reopening plan includes increasing capacity at offices from 25% to 50%. Retailers will be able to open fitting rooms by appointment only.

The decision comes as the state’s rate of positive coronavirus tests continues to decline.

"We're moving in the right direction as we continue our gradual reopening," Baker said at Friday's press briefing.

Restaurants were permitted to resume outdoor seating earlier this month. Restaurants have been limited to take out and delivery services since the pandemic hit back in March.

Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan includes reopening gyms, outdoor camps, museums and more. According to Baker, this will begin no later than July 6.

What Businesses Are Open in Massachusetts Now?

Note that reopened businesses are still required to follow workspace safety guidelines that incorporate social distancing, hygiene and staffing requirements, as well as guidelines specific to individual sectors.

Essential businesses

Banks and financial services

Churches and other houses of worship

Restaurants (outdoor seating)

Retail stores

Short-term lodgings like hotels, motels and inns

Construction, home remodeling and installations

Manufacturing

Warehouses and distribution centers

In-house services like babysitting and nannying

Real estate open houses, with restrictions

Hair salons and barbershops

Day camps

Youth sports

Funeral homes

Office spaces

Car dealerships

Car washes

Drive-in movie theaters

Libraries

Pet grooming

Beaches, golf clubs and facilities, parks, fishing, hunting, boating, outdoor adventure activities

Outdoor recreational facilities like pools, playgrounds, mini golf and batting cages

Outdoor amateur sports

Professional sports practice and training

Outdoor historical spaces, gardens, zoos and public spaces

Gun stores and shooting ranges

Lab spaces

Casino hotels and restaurants (but not gaming floors, theaters or arenas)

Driving schools

Occupational schools -- if students are finishing "a degree, program, or prerequisite for employment, or other similar requirement for completion"

Non-close contact personal services, like window washing, photography and career coaching

Non-athletic instructional classes for arts, education or life skills, for anyone under 18 and in groups of less than 10

Flight schools

Beer gardens, breweries, distilleries and wineries -- if serving outdoor food under dining permits

What Businesses Will Reopen Monday, June 22, in Massachusetts?

Any business in Step 2 of Phase 2 will reopen Monday, June 22. That includes:

Restaurants for indoor dining

Close-contact personal services like nail salons, massages and tattoo parlors

Personal trainers

What Businesses Are Still Closed in Massachusetts?

Any business in Phase 3 and 4 of the reopening plan is still required to stay closed. That includes: