NFL Twitter, Patriots Fans React to Bill O'Brien Being Named Offensive Coordinator

NFL Twitter, Pats fans have strong reactions to Bill O'Brien hiring

The New England Patriots' 359-day streak without an official offensive coordinator has ended.

The Patriots are hiring Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator, our Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. While O'Brien was one of five candidates to interview for New England's OC opening, he was the clear frontrunner based on his previous experience with the team and is a welcome addition for Patriots fans who watched the offense sputter in 2022 under senior football advisor/offensive line coach/first-time offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.

In fact, O'Brien's addition might be the most impactful move the Patriots make this offseason. The former Alabama offensive coordinator has a relationship with Mac Jones from when Jones helped him learn the Crimson Tide offense during the 2021 offseason, and if O'Brien can help Jones get back on track after a tumultuous 2022 season, that will be a significant positive development for New England in 2023 and beyond.

Needless to say, NFL reporters and Patriots fans were aligned in viewing O'Brien's hire as the right move for New England. Here's a roundup of reactions to the O'Brien news on Twitter:

The Patriots have an offensive coordinator. It’s Bill O’Brien, who has long been the “obvious choice,” one person familiar with the team’s interview process told me. https://t.co/CmcDjAhOUt — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 24, 2023

The offseason has barely begun, but hiring Bill O'Brien could well be the most influential move the Patriots make this offseason.



A chance for them to get their offense on track after a wayward 2022 season.



Mac Jones stands to benefit in a major way from this hire. https://t.co/lVaAEs5zDN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 24, 2023

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Patriots?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Patriots to be their offensive coordinator. Mac Jones has said he wants to be coached hard. O'Brien will do that. Next big step is hiring an offensive line coach. It wasn't nearly good enough up front this past season.— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeGiardi/status/1617872062198190082

Mac Jones walking to his first offensive meeting with Bill O’Brien pic.twitter.com/09ewmjjcE8 — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) January 24, 2023

With even an average offense in 2022, the Patriots make the playoffs. Bill O'Brien doesn't have to match the top-10 unit of 2021. The Pats just need to get the offense and special teams to league average. https://t.co/IhfNQNarNc — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) January 24, 2023

One other thing here….Mac Jones can get started with Bill O’Brien today on fixing the offense. Mac can learn/question/tweak, etc with Billy O. Mac can then take it into off-season workouts with his WRs, TEs and QBs so the group is ready to go for OTAs and Camp. Common sense. — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) January 24, 2023

Now what I’m most curious about is who Bill O’Brien brings in as assistants. Pats should be in line for a new OL coach (though Yates is still here) and could also need a new TE coach (I’m unsure of Caley’s status). — McGarvin L (@PatriotsPOV) January 24, 2023

Bucs were hoping to hire Bill O’Brien last year if Byron Leftwich got the Jaguars HC job. Removes a strong candidate who may have influenced Tom Brady to return to the Bucs. https://t.co/K2GLeGE9va — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 24, 2023

Now that Bill O’Brien is back, let the speculation begin that Tom Brady might return as well. Brady loves OB and reportedly wants to play again under his coaching.



Will we get another classic moment like this one?pic.twitter.com/rJm5iESPD8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 24, 2023

There's still plenty to figure out in New England, such as whether the Patriots will add more new assistants on offense and what the future holds for Patricia in Foxboro. As you can see, there will also be speculation about Tom Brady reuniting with O'Brien in New England after the two worked together for four seasons from 2007 to 2011.

But for now, at least, Patriots fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing an experienced coach is in charge of their offense once again.