NH Announces Additional J&J Vaccine Opportunities

The extra shots will be available for New Hampshire residents aged 18 and older

By Jake Levin

New Hampshire residents will have an additional chance to to receive Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine this weekend, Gov. Chris Sununu's office announced.

With appointments fully booked at the state's Speedway Supersite in Loudon this weekend, Sununu's office announced that three more fixed sites will open up Sunday in Concord, Newington and Salem for residents who have booked appointments through the state's Vaccination & Immunization Network Interface (VINI).

The 4,500 extra doses of the shots will be available for New Hampshire residents aged 18 and older from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all three sites: Steeplegate Mall in Concord, the Mall at Fox Run in Newington and Rockingham Mall in Salem.

The clinics will not be open to walk-in appointments. Registration for the clinics can be found here.

