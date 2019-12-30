A man arrested two weeks ago in an armed robbery at a New Hampshire Best Buy is now facing new charges for allegedly selling stolen collectible cards back in May.

George Johnson, 27, was booked Sunday in Manchester on three charges in connection with the theft of "Magic: The Gathering" cards stemming from a May 29 incident, police said Monday.

On that day, a man told police his "Magic" collectible cards had been stolen out of his car. A Manchester comic books store told police that a man, now identified as Johnson, tried to sell two binders containing stolen cards, police said.

"Magic: The Gathering" is a popular fantasy card game in which players summon creatures, cast spells and deploy enchanted objects to attack their opponents and preserve themselves. Some cards can sell for thousands of dollars.

Johnson, already in New Hampshire State Prison on charges stemming from the Best Buy robbery, was charged Monday with stealing, receiving stolen property and theft by deception. He'll be arraigned on those charges in Hillsborough Superior Court-North Monday.

Johnson was arrested on Dec. 13 following an armed robbery at the Mall of New Hampshire the day before. During the robbery, Johnson grabbed about $2,000 in items from the shelves and ran for the exit, Manchester police said at the time.

A Best Buy store employee who tried to stop Johnson said he was swinging a knife while fleeing the scene, according to police.

Johnson was charged with armed robbery and convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon for the incident and arraigned Dec. 16. He was then held on a parole violation.