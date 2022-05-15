NH Authorities Identify Man Killed in Keene

Authorities have identified the man shot to death Friday night in Keene, New Hampshire, and say they are investigating whether or not the 27-year-old was killed by someone in an act of self-defense.

Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Keene Police Chief Steven Russo released new information Sunday in their investigation into Friday's shooting death of Kristopher W. Chagnon.

Keene police responded to a Green Street home around 8:40 p.m. Friday and found Chagnon outside, injured with a gunshot wound.

Chagnon was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An autopsy performed Sunday determined Chagnon's cause of death was a single gunshot wound, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to authorities, the parties involved in the incident have been identified, and investigators say there is no known danger to the public.

The investigation into Chagnon's death is active and ongoing and includes whether the person who shot Chagnon acted in self-defense, officials said Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Police major crime unit tip line at 603-628-8477, or the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9813.