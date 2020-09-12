Local

New Hampshire

NH Authorities Responding to Lake Massabesic for Missing Man

Police were notified when the 83-year-old man did not return home after his reported fishing trip Friday at Lake Massabesic in Auburn, New Hampshire.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire authorities are responding to Lake Massabesic for a missing 83-year-old man who reportedly went fishing there on Friday, the state's Fish and Game Department said.

The department's dive team is among several units looking at the lake in Auburn for the missing man. Police were notified when the man did not return home after his reported fishing trip at the lake on Friday.

The man's canoe and belongings were found upright, according to officials, and his car was located near the lake.

Local agencies are assisting in the search.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireAuburn
