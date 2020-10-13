Local

New Hampshire

NH Authorities Seek Escaped Inmate

Police say George Moses, held without bail on domestic violence charges, escaped custody in Exeter, New Hampshire

Police say inmate George Moses escaped custody in Exeter, New Hampshire.
Exeter Police

Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for an inmate they say escaped Tuesday in Exeter.

Police in Exeter say 46-year-old George Moses escaped from the custody of a Rockingham County Jail corrections officer while he was receiving medical treatment on Hampton Road.

According to police, Moses was last spotted on foot on Bayberry Lane around 1:45 p.m.

Moses was being held without bail on domestic violence charges including second-degree assault and criminal threatening.

Police describe Moses as being about 6 feet tall and 210 pounds with a beard. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a gray top.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and not to approach Moses.

