NH Authorities Seek Escaped Inmate

Authorities in New Hampshire are searching for an inmate they say escaped Tuesday in Exeter.

Police in Exeter say 46-year-old George Moses escaped from the custody of a Rockingham County Jail corrections officer while he was receiving medical treatment on Hampton Road.

According to police, Moses was last spotted on foot on Bayberry Lane around 1:45 p.m.

Moses was being held without bail on domestic violence charges including second-degree assault and criminal threatening.

Police describe Moses as being about 6 feet tall and 210 pounds with a beard. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a gray top.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and not to approach Moses.